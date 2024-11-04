‘Terrifying’ Ad Shows Deadly Impact of GOP Abortion Bans





The ad was released as Americans learn of a growing number of women who have died because doctors would not provide standard miscarriage and abortion care under state abortion bans.

Dr. Davis, what do I do?” asks a man frantically, kneeling near his partner as she writhes in pain on the floor.

“John, she needs an abortion, or she’s going to die from the pregnancy,” answers the doctor over the phone.

But a Republican congressman suddenly appears and tells the man, “That’s not happening,” explaining that abortion care is now banned because the GOP is in control of the government.

The scenario plays out in the latest ad from Progress Action Fund, a Democratic political action committee that’s produced a number of viral videos focusing on how Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s policies and those outlined in the right-wing agenda Project 2025 would impact both men and women’s ability to make private decisions.

In the ad, the Republican lawmaker tells the man, “I won the last election, so it’s my decision” whether the woman is able to receive the standard care needed to end her pregnancy.

“Don’t worry, you can still have children,” he tells the man. “Just not with her.”

Watch:

Women across America are dying because Republican states have banned abortion. No exceptions. If Republicans win in November, they’ve said they’ll pass a national abortion ban. This video shows what will happen in every state.#MAGAAbortionBan pic.twitter.com/xobauIKU6j — Progress Action Fund | Republicans In Your Bedroom (@progressaf3) November 2, 2024

The ad went viral on social media late Saturday, the day after ProPublica reported on Nevaeh Crain, an 18-year-old in Texas who died last year at six months pregnant, when she was diagnosed with sepsis—a fast-moving and potentially deadly condition that can result from an infection.

Because of Texas’ six-week abortion ban, which threatens doctors with prison time if they terminate a pregnancy before a fetal heartbeat has stopped, Crain made three emergency room visits and was required to have multiple ultrasounds as she became increasingly ill. By the time doctors confirmed “fetal demise,” Crain’s organs had begun failing. She died hours later.

The investigative outlet has also reported on the deaths of another woman in Texas—Josseli Barnica—and two women in Georgia, Amber Nicole Thurman and Candi Miller—from state abortion bans since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.

“This is a healthcare crisis and Donald Trump is the architect of this crisis,” said Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, after the two Georgia women’s deaths came to light in September.

Abortion bans and restrictions like those in Texas now exist in 21 states. Both Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) have expressed support for a nationwide ban on abortion care—a position from which they have both attempted to distance themselves as polls have increasingly shown a majority of voters support access to abortion care.

Other viral ads by Progress Action Fund have been more risqué and have even used absurdist humor to warn voters about Project 2025’s proposal to ban pornography and emergency contraception.

With two days to go until Election Day, the “terrifying but important” ad released Saturday shows that “MAGA abortion bans are killing our wives, mothers, sisters, and daughters,” said nonprofit progressive advocacy group DemCast.

“They’re willing to risk your wife’s heartbeat,” said Eleven Films, a progressive film production company. “Are you?”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.



