Thanksgiving Enforcement Effort Snares Seatbelt, Speeding Violators

Click It or Ticket campaign results in 232 citations issued.

(ANCHORAGE) – The Alaska State Troopers’ “click-it-or-ticket” focused traffic enforcement campaign, part of a national safety effort that ran from November 27 through December 1, resulted in 232 citations issued and 10 DUI arrests made. Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers encountered a variety of traffic violations during the five-day period, with seatbelt and other occupant restraint violations leading the list, followed by speeding. Contacts made include the following:

  • 10 misdemeanor DUI arrests, 0 felony DUI arrests
  • 8 motorists charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license
  • 27 REDDIs reported with 5 drivers contacted and ultimately determined not to be DUI
  • Troopers investigated 39 damage-only crashes, 9 injury crashes, and no fatal collisions
  • 53 citations issued for speeding and 60 issued for seatbelt or other occupant restraint violations

Funding for increased highway patrol efforts come from the National CIOT High Visibility Enforcement Campaign with funds issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.

###

 

More about <a href="https://alaska-native-news.com/byline/kenneth-marsh-dps/" rel="tag">Kenneth Marsh | DPS</a>

Written by: on Dec 5, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News