Thanksgiving Enforcement Effort Snares Seatbelt, Speeding Violators

Click It or Ticket campaign results in 232 citations issued.
(ANCHORAGE) – The Alaska State Troopers’ “click-it-or-ticket” focused traffic enforcement campaign, part of a national safety effort that ran from November 27 through December 1, resulted in 232 citations issued and 10 DUI arrests made. Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers encountered a variety of traffic violations during the five-day period, with seatbelt and other occupant restraint violations leading the list, followed by speeding. Contacts made include the following:
Funding for increased highway patrol efforts come from the National CIOT High Visibility Enforcement Campaign with funds issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.
###
Written by: Kenneth Marsh | DPS on Dec 5, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News