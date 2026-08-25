This Day in Alaska History-August 25th, 1900

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The city sprang up near Ketchikan Creek, which was utilized by Tlingits as a summer fish camp.

Then Mike Martin came to the area in 1885. Martin came from an Oregon canning company and was sent to assess prospects for building a saltery/cannery. After finding it feasible, Miller built a saltery with George Clark. They also established a general store.

Ketchikan became known as “Alaska’s first city” even though it was the third city behind Skagway and Juneau. This was because of its location in southern Southeast Alaska, which made it the first city to be encountered when coming into Alaska.

Ketchikan would become the earliest extant incorporated city in Alaska because of changes and consolidations in Skagway and Juneau.