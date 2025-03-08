This Day in Alaska History-March 8th, 1915





Three years following the establishment of the Alaska Native Brotherhood in 1912, the Alaska Native Sisterhood was founded on March 8th, 1915 in the Tlingit village of Haines.

ANS immediately began working with ANB on issues of civil and voting rights. The group also lent assistance with the passage of the Native Citizen Act of 1924.

Most of the members of ANS consisted of graduates of the Sheldon Jackson Junior College.

Years later, in 1945, Elizabeth Peratrovich (Tlingit), Grand President of ANS, is thought by many to have been instrumental in the passage of the Alaska Equal Rights Act of 1945



