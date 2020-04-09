Three Involved in Shots Fired Incident at Old Seward/Dowling Tesoro

Alaska Native News on Apr 9, 2020.

Three suspects garnered various charges that included weapons and drug misconduct on Tuesday evening after police responded to a gas station on the Old Seward and Dowling, APD reported.

“At 7:55 PM on April 7, 2020, Anchorage Police responded to reports of two males engaged in a physical fight wherein shots were fired,” according to Anchorage police. As they were responding, patrol officers pulled over a red 2010 Ford sedan in the eastbound lane of Dowling just west of the Old Seward Highway. As they were blocking in the sedan, one of the patrol vehicles sustained damage.

After the vehicle was brought to a halt, officers removed the driver, 20-year-old Michael W Davison, and a passenger 20-year-old Alexis C M De La Cruz. After the suspects were taken out of the sedan, officers observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and so applied for a search warrant. Subsequently, several different types of drugs, drug packaging, cash, a rifle, and a handgun were recovered.

Officers also pulled over a blue 2000 Chevy pickup at 69th and Homer and contacted 46-year-old Albert E Jackson.

The investigation into the incident that resulted in the three being detained found that Jackson and Cruz got into an argument at the Tesoro station’s parking lot on the Old Seward and Dowling. That dispute resulted in Jackson striking Cruz in the face and Davison got out of his vehicle with a gun. Jackson and Davison fought over the weapon and Davison discharged the weapon multiple times. Fortunately, no one was injured in the gunfire.







The incident came to an end and all three got into their vehicles and fled the scene.

It was determined that no one involved knew each other.

Jackson would be charged with assault, while Cruz was charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance V for medication found on her person that was prescribed to someone else, and Davison was arrested and charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance III, Misconduct Involving a Weapon II, and Criminal Mischief III, APD said.