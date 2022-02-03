Three Juveniles Steal Vehicle with 6-Year-Old Aboard Wednesday Morning





On Wednesday morning, Alaska State Troopers report that they received a call reporting a burglary in progress on WIlliwaw Way in Wasilla and responded to the call.

While responding to that call at 11:02 am, another call came in reporting the theft of a vehicle with a six-year-old child aboard just a few houses away. “Wasilla/Palmer Patrol Troopers, AST Bureau of Highway patrol, AST Criminal Suppression Unit, AST Command Personnel, and Wasilla Police Department responded to the area,” according to the AST dispatch.

Wasilla police would soon locate the stolen vehicle near Crusey Street and the Parks Highway and the 17-year-old driver, a 17-year-old passenger, and a 16-year-old passenger were all taken into custody. But, the child was no longer in the vehicle.

They would discover that the child had been kicked out of the vehicle and subsequently walked back home. The child was unharmed.

The 17-year-old driver was found to be a runaway and he also had outstanding arrest warrants. He was also charged with vehicle theft, reckless endangerment, and accessory to burglary.

The 16-year-old male passenger was charged with burglary, assault IV, and criminal mischief V.

The 17-year-old female passenger, also a runaway, was charged with criminal mischief V.

All three were turned over to the Palmer Youth Facility.





