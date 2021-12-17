Thursday Night Seward Highway Accident Results in Heroin Bust





On Thursday night, an accident on the Seward Highway would reveal a large stash of drugs being transported in the vehicle.

Troopers responded to a vehicle in the ditch at mile 48 of the Seward Highway at 10 pm on Thursday night and made contact with the occupants of the car.

Contact was made with 36-year-old Nita Akpik during the investigation of the incident and eventually resulted in her arrest.

Found in the vehicle was approximately 127.8 grams of heroin and a handgun. Akpik was arrested and charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II & V as well as Misconduct Involving Weapons II.

Akpik was transported to Seward and remanded to the Seward Jail and held without bail.



