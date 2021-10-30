Tlingit & Haida Endorses Alaskans for Better Government’s Ballot Initiative

Juneau, AK (October 30, 2021) – With the full support of the Executive Council, the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska (Tlingit & Haida) has endorsed the Alaskans for Better Government’s ballot initiative ( Alaska Tribal Recognition Act ).

The historic ballot initiative proposes to amend the uncodified law of the State of Alaska to officially recognize the 229 federally recognized tribes in Alaska and the State’s responsibility to engage in a meaningful government-to-government relationship with tribes.

Alaskans for Better Government is a non-partisan group created specifically for the citizen-led initiative and is co-sponsored by Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson, Elizabeth La quen náay Medicine Crow and Barbara Wáahlaal Gíidaak Blake. The ballot initiative is modeled after House Bill (HB) 123, a bill sponsored by Representative Tiffany Zulkosky (D-Bethel, District 38) which is in the state Senate after passing the Alaska House of Representatives earlier this year.

The State of Alaska’s formal recognition of Alaska tribes is long overdue. In many ways, the ballot initiative looks to resolve and mend a long and troubled history and relationship between the State of Alaska and tribes which has often ebbed and flowed with changes in administration, policy and legal opinion and led to contention, ambiguity, and inconsistency in the treatment of Alaska tribes.



In the last decade, progress has been made in tribal and state relations. The State of Alaska already works with Alaska tribes in ways that recognizes their inherent sovereign authority and rights to self-government and self-determination. The State of Alaska directly compacts and contracts with Alaska tribes in areas of public safety, education, and child welfare. Alaska tribes also coordinate the delivery of services such as Head Start, Child Support, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) in partnership with the State of Alaska.

“Alaska tribes play a critical role in the state and in our communities,” said President Peterson. “Far too many resources have been exhausted to determine if tribes exist. It has repeatedly been legally upheld in U.S. Supreme Court and Alaska Supreme Court and it’s time to move on from challenging our existence. The relationship between state and tribal governments has improved over time and we must continue to move forward in this direction. We need to work on bridging our governments and resources to better serve our communities and citizens. With the State of Alaska’s current budget crisis, it is important more than ever for us all to work together.”

Formal recognition of Alaska tribes and a commitment to working together would pave the way to strengthen Alaska and bring better opportunities to our communities and citizens. Alaska tribes and the State of the Alaska have the ability to create a more efficient, effective, and meaningful governance model. Through a permanent government-to-government relationship built on respectful partnership and responsive leadership, we can leverage resources and infrastructure and streamline services to better serve our communities in a way that generates sustainable and long-term impacts.

Certified by the State of Alaska’s Division of Elections on October 11, 2021, the campaign for the ballot initiative has begun collecting signatures. In order for the initiative to be placed on the next statewide ballot, 36,140 signatures are needed. The campaign has until January 18, 2022 to submit signatures from qualified voters for verification by the Alaska Division of Elections.