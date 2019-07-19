Togiak Man Jailed on Murder Charges for July 11th Homicide

- Home
The Togiak suspect involved in the death of another in that community was remanded to jail in Anchorage following his release from the hospital on Murder I charges troopers revealed on Friday.
It was on Thursday, July 11th, that Togiak-based trooper, Daniel Sadloske, responded to the sounds of shot-fired in that community to find Togiak resident 61-year-old Samuel Brito laying on the ground in front of a home and a second man, identified as 34-year-old Richard Sears standing nearby with a firearm.
Trooper Sadloske ordered Sears to drop the weapon, Sears did not comply. The trooper discharged his weapon wounding Sears. After shooting Sears the trooper administered first aid and administered a medevac to have Sears taken for medical treatment in Dillingham.
A State Trooper from Dillingham along with Wildlife Troopers secured the scene and the Bureau of Investigations responded to investigate the incident. Sadloske was put on mandatory 72-hour leave following the incident.