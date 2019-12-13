Tongass Federal Credit Union Branch Office in Hydaburg Burglarized, ATM Taken

Alaska State Troopers report that they are investigating a burglary at the Tongass Federal Credit Union Branch Office in Hydaburg on Thursday morning and have identified a suspect.

Prince of Wales-based troopers received the report of the break-in at 7:30 am on Thursday morning and responded to open an investigation. It was found that approximately $5,000 worth of damage was done to the school and microsite office at the Hydaburg School District and that the ATM machine was stolen.

Authorities are still working to find exactly how much money was in the ATM machine at the time of the theft.

The Credit Union reports that all member information remains secure as there was no computer or cyber-breach involved.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Alaska State Troopers at 826-2918.