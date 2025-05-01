Tribal Leaders Demand Answers after Fuel Spill

2025 Drilling Season Begins with 1000 Gallon Diesel Spill at Staging Camp

Beaver, Alaska– Monday Tribal leaders across the Yukon Flats region called for an immediate cease work order and demanded answers from Doyon, Ltd. and Hilcorp Alaska, LLC related to a fuel spill occurring earlier in April 2025. According to initial reports filed with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, at least 1000 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from equipment onto the snow and ice at a staging area near the Yukon River Bridge.

Tribal leaders called for immediate action and accountability:

“This is simply unacceptable,” commented Chief Rhonda Pitka, of the Beaver Village Council. “For years, the Tribes voiced their concerns, sought to engage with Doyon about this project, and always we were assured the project will have the highest standards for safety and lowest measurable impacts. They are not listening to the Tribes of the region. Against our opposition they are set to begin drilling this summer. Now we’ve seen our first spill. It is past time for our Regional Corporation to stop pushing this toxic and divisive project forward. Summer work should be halted until we know the full impact of this spill. I want to ask everyone who is concerned about the future of the Yukon River to contact the Doyon Board and let your voices be heard.”

Micheal Peter, Second Chief of Gwichyaa Zhee Gwich’in Tribal Government stated: “The drilling season hasn’t even started yet and already we have an accident causing pollution to our lands and waters. The Yukon River is the lifeblood of our people. It belongs to all of us, not just any one community or corporation. It’s time for our region to unite against this unwise and short-sighted drilling program.”

“I grew up during a time when our people respected the land, the water and the resources,” said Julie Roberts-Hyslop, First Chief of the Native Village of Tanana. “We were taught to leave something for our future generations. Our TCCC villages have spoken: ‘No Hilcorp, No Ambler Road, and No ANWR!’ We are asking our own corporation, Doyon Limited, to listen to our people. Everyone along the Yukon River will be impacted by the environmental disasters. Our land and rivers will never be the same if we continue to destroy the ecosystem, now is the time to say ‘No’ to destruction.”

First Chief Galen Gilbert of the Arctic Village Council said: “Water might only move downstream, but harm to the environment affects us all. From the mountain lakes and streams surrounding Arctic Village, our people depend on clean water for our culture and livelihoods. I am shocked and alarmed to hear about this month’s fuel spill at the Yukon River bridge. I stand in solidarity with my fellow Chiefs and join the call to stop this shortsighted development now.”

Our elders fought to protect 1.8 million acres of Tribal land because they knew our people’s future required a clean environment,” declared First Chief Raeann Garnett of the Native Village of Venetie Tribal Government. “Here in Venetie, our people still rely on the natural and renewable resources of the lands and waters. Our Tribal Government knows the threat posed by short sighted development proposals. That is why we join our relatives on the Yukon River and call an immediate halt to any further oil and gas exploration in the region.”

First Chief Karma Ulvi of the Native Village of Eagle stated in response to the news: “As leaders of this region, it is very important that we work to do what our people and elders request of us. At the Tanana Chiefs Conference convention in March, the Chiefs passed a resolution stating ‘No drilling on the Yukon.’ Our people are adamant about this. There is no money in the world that can replace our pristine rivers and our land. The animals and salmon that are already facing hardships right now cannot recover with oil spills and contaminants polluting the River. We are asking the Doyon Board of Directors to please reconsider drilling on the Yukon and listen to the people of this region who are sending their message loud and clear.”

“While it is devastating to see a fuel spill so close to the Yukon River, it is sadly not surprising,” shared Second Chief Jessica Fields of the Circle Native Community. “Our village is on the road system and we have seen contractors connected to Doyon’s drilling program move through our community without notice to our Tribe or permission from the community. I join my fellow Chiefs in calling on the Doyon Board to end this project now and focus instead on what matters to our Yukon River villages: clean water and healthy salmon runs.”



