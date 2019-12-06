Trooper Make Arrest in Mid-November Fairbanks Homicide

Following a three-week investigation by the AST General Investigative Unit into the death of Peter Horace-Wright, age 24 of Fairbanks, troopers placed a Fairbanks suspect under arrest on Murder charges.

At 3:30 pm on Thursday afternoon, troopers contacted and arrested 22-year-old Ryder Alan Smith on charges of Murder I for the November 14th shooting death of Wright.

The investigation was initiated after a report of a shooting on commercial property off of Peger ERoad in Fairbanks. Upon arrival, troopers located Wright deceased at the scene and an investigation was initiated.