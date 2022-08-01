Troopers and Wasilla Police Respond to Fire find Victim Deceased from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Would

Wasilla Police, troopers, and the fire department responded to a structure fire at 3:16 am on Sunday morning.

When they got to the residence off of East Menke Circle, they discovered the remains of a 49-year-old man outside of the home.

An investigation was opened at the scene and found that the man had died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

According to the AST report, the victim started the house fire just prior to turning his firearm on himself.

There were no other injuries in the incident.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

The victim’s next of kin have been notified.



