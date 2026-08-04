Elderly Woman Suffers Fatal Fall off of Cliff near Hope











On July 31, at approximately 1:33 p.m., the Alaska State Troopers received a report that 77-year-old Anchorage resident Joyce Weiss had fallen from a cliff along the Palmer Lakes Trail near Hope.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene, where Weiss was found deceased as a result of the fall.

Personnel from the U.S. Forest Service, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, and the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group responded to assist with the recovery operation in the rugged terrain.

Following the recovery, Weiss’ body was transported to the Alaska State Medical Examiner’s Office, where the official cause and manner of death will be determined.

Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities do not suspect foul play, and the incident is believed to have been a tragic accident.

Troopers confirmed that Weiss’ next of kin have been notified.