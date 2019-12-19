Troopers Arrest Two for Tongass Federal Credit Union Microsite Burglary in Hydaburg

Alaska Native News on Dec 19, 2019.

After tips and offers of support poured in from the community of Hydaburg on Prince of Wales Island following a burglary of the Tongass Federal Credit Union microsite, troopers announced that they have made two arrests in the case.

Troopers announced on Wednesday that they arrested Hydaburg resident 24-year-old Wiliam Carle after a $5,000 arrest warrant was issued in connection with the case. He was charged with Theft II and Criminal Mischief III.

As the investigation continued, on Tuesday, Prince of Wales-based troopers made another warrant arrest, this time, 31-year-old David Natkong-Carle, also of Hydaburg, was taken into custody on a $10,000 arrest warrant for Burglary II, Theft II, Criminal Mischief III, and Theft III.

Troopers opened the investigation into the break-in and theft after receiving the report at 7:30 am on Thursday morning.

Damages to the credit union microsite, located at the Hydaburg school, was estimated at $5,000. The ATM machine had been hauled off by the burglars. Authorities did not reveal how much cash was in the ATM machine when it was purloined.

The credit union assured its customers that no cyber-breach had occurred and that all member information remained secure.