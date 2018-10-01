Troopers Bust Man in North Pole with Meth, Cocaine, and Heroin

- Home
On Saturday Alaska State Troopers made contact with 32-year-old Abdul Adepoju at a North Pole residence and placed him under arrest for multiple warrants, the trooper dispatch reported.
His two, two-year-old no-bail warrants for warrants violations in former drug cases prompted troopers to place Abdul under arrest. Following his successful arrest, troopers would find that he had an amount of drugs in his possession that included 34 grams of Methamphetamine, 10 grams of Cocaine, and 15 grams of Heroin.
Abdul was transported to Fairbanks where he was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on three counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
