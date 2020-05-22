Troopers Conducting Focused Traffic Enforcement for Holiday Weekend

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The Alaska State and Wildlife Troopers will be conducting focused enforcement patrols geared toward speeders and impaired drivers on Alaska roadways this week and through the holiday weekend.
“Memorial Day weekend serves as a kick-off to summer. People celebrate with barbecues, camping and other family gatherings. We just ask that you do it with a plan in place to get home safe… wear your seat belt,” said Colonel Bryan Barlow, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “Additionally, if you choose to consume alcohol, don’t drive impaired”.
“We do our part by patrolling Alaska’s highways and educating drivers,” said Capt. April, commander of “B” Detachment in Palmer. “And we want to take a moment to thank the majority of drivers who do their part to keep our highways safe by staying alert and following the law.”
Unfortunately, just one motorist taking a chance in a no-passing zone, texting while at the wheel, or driving under the influence of alcohol or mind-altering drugs can create a deadly traffic situation for themselves and others on the road. Troopers will be watching for those drivers this weekend.
Alaskans can help keep our roadways safe by not driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or any other substance that can cause impairment or drowsiness. Additionally, motorists witnessing others driving dangerously are encouraged to make a REDDI report (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately) by calling 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml.
