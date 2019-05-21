Troopers Conducting High Visibility Enforcement Effort

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The Alaska State and Wildlife Troopers started the Annual Click It or Ticket high visibility enforcement effort Monday. The effort runs through June 2.
The main focus of the National Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign is to save lives. AST hopes motorists drive safely throughout the high visibility enforcement and the rest of the summer. Wearing seatbelts saves lives and goes a long way to protect all vehicle occupants from being seriously injured or killed.
“Memorial Day weekend serves as a kick-off to summer. People celebrate with barbecues, camping and other family gatherings. We want people to go out and have a good time. We just ask that you do it with a plan in place to get home safe… wear your seat belt,” said Colonel Barry Wilson, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “Additionally, if you choose to consume alcohol, don’t drive impaired, be sure to have a designated driver, stay the night or call a cab. Again, if you plan to celebrate on Memorial Day weekend, have a plan to get home safe.”
Don’t hesitate to make a REDDI report any time of the year by calling 911! To learn more about REDDI (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately) visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml.
Funding for the high visibility enforcement campaign is funded by grants distributed by the Alaska Highway Safety Office.
© 2019, ↑ Alaska Native News
