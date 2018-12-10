Troopers Find Drugs in Kodiak Suspicious Vehicle Traffic Stop

Alaska Native News Dec 10, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers report that they pulled over two vehicles at the end of Von Scheele Street in Kodiak for suspicious activity late Saturday night. While one of the vehicles was released, the other one was held and troopers made contact with two females in that vehicle, AST reports.

Troopers report that they contacted 27-year-old Holly Rozelle and 29-year-old Donna Ford-Roberts. The investigation at the scene found that Rozelle was in possession of Ecstasy and Oxycodone. As a result, the vehicle was seized and a search warrant was obtained. The search would turn up methamphetamine in the vehicle.







Rozelle, who was already on conditions of release for a previous drug charge was issued two additional drug citations and a citation for violating her conditions of release. A charge of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV against Roberts was forwarded to the District Attorney’s office.