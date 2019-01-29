Troopers’ Highway Patrol Bureau Re-Located to Mat-Su Valley

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – Department of Public Safety Commissioner Amanda Price today announced that the Alaska State Troopers’ Bureau of Highway Patrol will be moving its’ headquarters to the Mat-Su West Post. Commissioner Price made the decision in consultation with AST Director Colonel Barry Wilson and AST Deputy Director Major Andy Greenstreet.
“Traffic safety remains a key component of our public safety mission, and the re-location of BHP to the Mat-Su Valley will allow us to focus efforts on some known problem areas like KGB Road,” Commissioner Price said. “Troopers will still remain out in force in other areas of the state patrolling for traffic violators and unsafe driving, so drivers hoping for a change in enforcement levels should curb those expectations. Alaskans should continue to exercise safe driving practices and follow all traffic laws to ensure their safety, and the safety of others.”
The Bureau of Highway Patrol is a specialized Trooper Unit that focuses on traffic violations on Alaska’s Highways. After considering concerns from residents statewide and repeated motor vehicle collision fatalities in and around KGB Road, AST Leadership will shift the group’s focus to patrolling those areas in an effort to increase public safety. The vast majority of traffic collisions and fatalities are caused by distracted driving or speeding.
“BHP’s presence in the Valley will be a great asset to our public safety work here,” B Detachment Commander Captain Tony April said. “Alaskans should always stay alert, drive safely, and avoid distractions while they’re behind the wheel.”
BHP will be formally relocated to Palmer Post by February 1.
