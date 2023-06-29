Troopers Increase Patrols for July Fourth Holiday Weekend





(STATEWIDE) – As we come up on the Independence Day, Alaska State Troopers will have increased high-visibility patrols on Alaska’s highways. The patrols are aimed at preventing fatal and serious-injury crashes through robust DUI enforcement. While Troopers will focus on DUI enforcement for both alcohol and drugs, they will also watch for, aggressive driving, distracted driving, speeding and people not wearing their seatbelts. The increased patrols will run July 1st through July 5th.

“Independence Day is a time to celebrate our country and many Alaskans will be taking to the roads and highways,” said Colonel Maurice Hughes, Director of Alaska State Troopers. “If you have had intoxicating substances, please don’t drive. Call a cab, call a friend, call a family member or responsible adult, or stay where you are. There is no excuse for putting yourself and everyone else on the road at risk by driving under the influence.”

The theme for this year’s holiday enforcement effort is, “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving; Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over; Ride Sober or Get Pulled Over; If You Feel Different, You Drive Different, Drive High, Get a DUI.” Alaskans can help keep our roadways safe by not driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or any other substance that can cause impairment or drowsiness.

Additionally, motorists witnessing others driving dangerously are encouraged to make a REDDI report (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately) by calling 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml

Remember that traffic fines are doubled in construction zones and safety corridors. Regardless of what your ultimate plans are for the holiday weekend, Troopers encourage you to always practice safe driving behaviors when operating a motor vehicle or watercraft.

Funding for this increased highway patrol effort come from the National DUI High Visibility Enforcement Campaign with funds issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office

###



