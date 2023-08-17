Troopers Increase Patrols to Crack Down on Impaired Drivers





More patrols on the roads dedicated to preventing fatal and serious injury crashes through robust DUI enforcement

(STATEWIDE) – Troopers will have increased high-visibility patrols on Alaska’s highways starting this week and continuing through the Labor Day holiday to prevent fatal and serious-injury crashes. While Troopers will focus on DUI enforcement for both alcohol and drugs, they will also watch for, aggressive driving, distracted driving, speeding and people not wearing their seatbelts.

“As the Labor Day holiday approaches, I want to remind everyone of the dangers of impaired driving. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is not only illegal, but also irresponsible and deadly,” said Colonel Maurice Hughes, Director of the Division of Alaska State Troopers. “If you plan to drink or use drugs, make sure you have a designated driver, a taxi, or a ride-sharing service to get you home safely. Troopers will be conducting increased patrols throughout the holiday weekend to enforce the law and protect the public. Enjoy the holiday responsibly and help us keep our roads safe.”

The 2023 impaired driving national enforcement mobilization “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” goes into effect across the country from August 17 to September 5, 2023. One of the deadliest and most often committed – yet preventable – of crimes (impaired driving), has become a serious safety epidemic in our country.

Additionally, motorists witnessing others driving dangerously are encouraged to make a REDDI report (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately) by calling 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml.

Remember that traffic fines are doubled in construction zones and safety corridors. Regardless of what your ultimate plans are for the holiday weekend, Troopers encourage you to practice safe driving behaviors when operating a motor vehicle or watercraft.

Funding for this increased highway patrol effort come from the National DUI High Visibility Enforcement Campaign with funds issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.



