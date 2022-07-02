Troopers Increase Patrols for July Fourth Holiday Weekend





This High Visibility Enforcement campaign will focus on Impaired Driving

(STATEWIDE) – Troopers will have increased high-visibility patrols on Alaska’s highways this Fourth of July holiday weekend to prevent fatal and serious-injury crashes through robust DUI enforcement. While Troopers will focus on DUI enforcement for both alcohol and drugs, they will also watch for aggressive driving, distracted driving, speeding and people not wearing their seatbelts. The increased patrols will run July 1st through July 5th.

“As we approach Independence Day and many Alaskans take to the highways, please stay out from behind the wheel if you have had intoxicating substances,” said Captain Tony April, Commander of Alaska State Troopers “B” Detachment. “Call a cab, call a friend, call a family member or responsible adult, there is no excuse for putting yourself and everyone else on the road at risk by driving under the influence. Your safety and the safety of others are paramount, you have options.”

The theme for this year’s holiday enforcement effort is “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving; Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over; Ride Sober or Get Pulled Over; If You Feel Different, You Drive Different”. Alaskans can help keep our roadways safe by not driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or any other substance that can cause impairment or drowsiness.

Additionally, motorists witnessing others driving dangerously are encouraged to make a REDDI report (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately) by calling 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml

Remember that traffic fines are doubled in construction zones and safety corridors. Regardless of what your ultimate plans are for the holiday weekend, Troopers encourage you to always practice safe driving behaviors when operating a motor vehicle or watercraft.

Funding for this increased highway patrol effort come from the National DUI High Visibility Enforcement Campaign with funds issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.

