Troopers Increase Patrols to Crack Down on Impaired Drivers





Dedicated patrols aim to prevent fatal and serious injury crashes through robust DUI enforcement

(STATEWIDE) – Troopers have joined the national campaign with high-visibility patrols on Alaska’s highways through the Labor Day holiday to prevent fatal and serious-injury crashes. While Troopers will focus on DUI enforcement for both alcohol and drugs, they will also watch for, aggressive driving, distracted driving, speeding and people not wearing their seatbelts.

“Keeping our roadways safe by emphasizing not driving under the influence of any substance that can cause impairment or drowsiness is our goal,” said Major Bernard Chastain, Deputy Director of the Division of Alaska State Troopers. “Whether you’re traveling in the interior, the Kenai Peninsula, or to the Alaska State Fair, dedicated patrols will be on the lookout for bad driving behaviors. Our goal is for all traveling motorists to arrive at their destination safely. Remember, you can always have a designated sober driver or plan to stay the night.”

The National DUI High Visibility Enforcement campaign, with the primary messages of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over; Ride Sober or Get Pulled Over; If You Feel Different, You Drive Different; Drive High – Get a DUI”, enforcement period is August 18th through the extended Labor Day weekend.

Additionally, motorists witnessing others driving dangerously are encouraged to make a REDDI report (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately) by calling 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml.

Remember that traffic fines are doubled in construction zones and safety corridors. Regardless of what your ultimate plans are for the holiday weekend, Troopers encourage you to practice safe driving behaviors when operating a motor vehicle or watercraft.

Funding for this Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over increased patrol high-visibility enforcement effort come from funds issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.

