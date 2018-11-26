Troopers Investigate Fatal Hit and Run at Vine and Appalachian Avenue in Wasilla

Alaska Native News Nov 26, 2018.

Troopers in Wasilla are seeking persons that may have witnessed a fatal hit-and-run that occurred at Vine and Appalachian Avenue in Wasilla on Monday morning. Witnesses are asked to call Alaska State Troopers Dispatch at 907-352-5401.

AST was notified at 9:25 that a person had found a 33-year-old woman, identified as Tammy McLinn of Wasilla dead alongside the road at that location.

Troopers and EMS responded to the scene and identified McLinn by previous contacts with her and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.







The AST investigation and interviews showed that McLinn was walking alongside the road when she was struck by a 1990s Chevy truck/SUV.

McLinn’s next of kin were notified of the incident in the ongoing investigation.