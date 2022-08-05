Troopers Investigate Reported Kidnapping Attempt in Wasilla





On Tuesday evening, at 5:45 pm, troopers converged on an address at Mile eight of Knik Goose Bay Road after receiving an attempted child abduction notification.

Upon arrival, Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Alaska Bureau of Investigation, and Wasilla Police Department responded to the scene and the troopers opened a preliminary investigation.

.When troopers spoke to the juvenile, they were told that an attempt had been made to force them into a white van but was ultimately unsuccessful.

The area around the scene was secured by law enforcement and an extensive, several-hour search for the suspect vehicle was undertaken. Investigators also spoke with adults and children in the area as well as viewed surveillance footage available.

After a two-day investigation, AST said, “Troopers could not confirm the information provided by the child and could not corroborate any of the details that were provided with other witness statements or evidence.”

The report said that the investigation is now closed and they are no longer seeking additional information on the incident or the white van.



