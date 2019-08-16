Troopers Join National Campaign to Crack Down on Impaired Drivers

- Home
The goal is to encourage motorists to “use good judgment and get home alive”
(ANCHORAGE) – Driving impaired is always a bad idea, a fact Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers are highlighting as they dedicate extra time and effort to take tipsy motorists off the state’s roadways.
The high visibility effort is part of the annual national anti-DUI campaign Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. This year’s campaign runs from Aug. 14 through Sept. 2.
“Our goal is to encourage everyone on our highways to use good judgment and get home alive,” said Alaska State Troopers Director Colonel Barry Wilson. “Our troopers will be out in force to make sure impaired drivers are taken off the road and held accountable.”
Alaskans can help keep our roadways safe by not driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or any other substance that can cause impairment or drowsiness. Additionally, motorists witnessing others driving dangerously are encouraged to make a REDDI report (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately) by calling 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml.
Funding for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement campaign was funded by grants distributed by the Alaska Highway Safety Office.
Written by: Kenneth Marsh | DPS on Aug 16, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News