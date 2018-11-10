Troopers Nail Three after MATCOM REDDI Report

Alaska Native News Nov 10, 2018.

MATCOM received a REDDI(Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately) Report just before 12:30 pm on Friday and broadcast it to patrol officers and a short time later, a trooper on patrol located the suspect vehicle as it was turning into the Target Store in Wasilla.

The driver did not immediately stop and proceeded through the parking lot as one of the passengers exited the vehicle. Troopers prevented the vehicle from pulling back out of the parking lot and back onto the highway and contacted the driver, who was identified as 36-year-old Jessica Rodman.

It was found that Rodman was operating the vehicle with a canceled license. A check of Rodman’s two passengers would result in their arrests as well. Lanycha Zimmer was determined to be the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant and the other, Charles Leslie was found to be in violation of his probation.







All three were arrested and transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded there.