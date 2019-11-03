Troopers Render Aid to Soldotna Driver then Arrest Him for DUI

A 20-year-old Soldotna man contacted Soldotna-based AST dispatch to report that he was wet, very cold, and needed rescue.

Dennis “Levi” Poquetter called troopers and informed them that he had driven off of a bridge and into the creek in Nikiski and needed help.

Troopers responded to the scene and made contact to render aid. Upon contact, they found that Poquette exhibited signs of intoxication. A breathalyzer was administered and the driver’s BAC registered as .115%. As a result, Poquette was arrested on charges of DUI and transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.

Poquette was also cited for minor consuming alcoholic beverages and minor operating a vehicle after consuming alcoholic beverages.