Troopers Rescue Assault Victim from Drowning in Cloudy Lake Tuesday





On Tuesday afternoon at 3:41 pm, Alaska State Troopers received a call reporting a drowning in progress in Cloudy Lake in Meadow Lakes.

After receiving the call troopers immediately dispatched and went to the location and entered the lake. They were able to rescue the victim and bring the victim to the safety of shore.

Once ashore, they opened an investigation of the incident. That investigation would find that the juvenile had ran into the lake in an effort to escape a suspect that had assaulted them.

The investigation is continuing and charges are expected to be filed. Once the investigation is completed, the results will be filed with the Department of Juvenile Justice.

No names were released.



