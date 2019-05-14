Troopers Seek Homicide Suspect in Fairbanks Area

Alaska Native News May 14, 2019.

After receiving a report of a body in Fairbanks on Monday morning at 12:44 am, troopers responded to the address to open an investigation. As the investigation progressed, troopers would determine that the woman’s death was “suspicious in nature.”

The investigation into the death of the victim, identified as 69-year-old Trisha Pearson, of Fairbanks, would lead to a suspect. That suspect, 25-year-old Patrick Marsh, was determined to have been involved in a manner not divulged by investigators. It was also found that he had stolen Pearson’s Jeep Cherokee from the residence.

Later on Monday, the Jeep would be found abandoned in the Hamilton Acres area.

An arrest warrant on charges of Murder I has been issued for Marsh.

AST is requesting assistance from the public in locating Marsh. If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please contact AST at 907-451-5100.

Patrick Marsh photo 01

Patrick Marsh photo 02





