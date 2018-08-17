Troopers Seek Info on Discarded Caribou in GMU13

Alaska Native News Aug 17, 2018.

Alaska Wildlife troopers are seeking five individuals that may be possible witnesses to the killing and dumping of two caribou cows that were discarded and left to waste in the HMU13 area on August 11th and reported on August 16th near mile 80 of the Denali Highway.

The call-in reported that two female caribou were discarded along the Butte Lake ATV trail. Those callers also reported seeing another group of six hunters near the dead caribou that were possible witnesses to the dumping or perhaps were involved in the incident.

That group is described as being of Asian descent and traveling in a blue pickup hauling a flatbed trailer with a red side-by-side ATV aboard.







Wildlife troopers say that “Anyone with any information can contact the Cantwell Wildlife Troopers Office at 907-768-4050, or the Alaska Wildlife Safeguard Hotline at 1-800-478-3377 where callers can remain anonymous and receive a reward for information leading to a conviction.”