Troopers take REDDI Driver into Custody Following Chase and Standoff on Kenai Spur Friday





Troopers on the Kenai Peninsula attempted to pull over a vehicle that had been earlier reported as REDDI at 1:21 am on Friday only to have the suspect vehicle speed off in the area of Beaver Loop Road and the Kenai Spur Highway.

Troopers took up the chase then the suspect vehicle, driven by who was later identified as Joshwa Milette, until it became disabled. Milette then exited his vehicle and fled into the woods armed with a handgun.

Troopers followed Milette into the woods and made contact with him as he produced his firearm. Troopers responded by setting up a perimeter around him in the woods.

The standoff in the woods would last several hours, but then Milette “was observed trying to access his disabled vehicle,” troopers reported. After another brief standoff, troopers were able to take ZMilette into custody without further incident.

Milette was transported to Wildwood Pretrial Facility where he was remanded on charges of Felony Eluding, Assault III, DUI, and Misconduct Involving Weapons IV.



