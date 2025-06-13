Trump EPA Attacks Bedrock Power Plant Pollution Rules





“If these reckless rollbacks are allowed to stand they’ll only fan the flames of extreme heat and wildfires, and they’ll trigger more child deaths, more cancers, more lung diseases, and more heart attacks.”



Advocates for public health and the planet denounced a Wednesday announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to decimate regulations on power plant pollution, calling the repeal effort a “completely reprehensible” assault on natural ecosystems and communities nationwide.

“EPA is proposing to repeal all ‘greenhouse gas’ emissions standards for the power sector under Section 111 of the Clean Air Act (CAA) and to repeal amendments to the 2024 Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS),” the Environmental Protection Agency confirmed in a statement.

The move is a direct attack on Biden-era regulations aimed at curbing emissions of greenhouse gases and other toxic chemicals from coal-, oil-, and gas-fired power plants, which EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin claimed are inhibiting U.S. fossil fuel production and increasing energy costs.

Meanwhile, Moms Clean Air Force director Dominique Browning put out a statement slamming the announced repeals as “a reckless betrayal of EPA’s mission to protect human health and the environment.”

“Rolling back these protections is ugly and unpatriotic and would make our air filthy and toxic, piling on to this administration’s ballooning record of flagrant disregard for protecting people’s health,” she said. “The proposed elimination of the carbon pollution standards is based on a fictitious and cynical claim by this administration that power plants are not a significant form of climate pollution. This is blatantly false.”

“This is a cynical—and dangerous—attempt to stop the remarkable progress America has made in cleaning up climate and air pollution,” Browning added. “It is also based on another falsehood: the energy emergency. There is no energy emergency. There is a climate emergency that is growing more severe.”

Center for Biological Diversity environmental health attorney Ryan Maher also framed the administration’s moves as dishonest.

“As Trump and his EPA continue to shovel dirty old coal down our throats, they’re now adding more toxic heavy metals like mercury, lead, and arsenic to the mix,” Maher said. “They had to fire hundreds of scientists to advance these destructive policies because they know the facts are indisputable. If these reckless rollbacks are allowed to stand they’ll only fan the flames of extreme heat and wildfires, and they’ll trigger more child deaths, more cancers, more lung diseases, and more heart attacks.”

Similarly warning of the climate and health consequences of the repeals, Sierra Club climate policy director Patrick Drupp declared that “it’s completely reprehensible that Donald Trump would seek to roll back these lifesaving standards and do more harm to the American people and our planet just to earn some brownie points with the fossil fuel industry.”

“This administration is transparently trading American lives for campaign dollars and the support of fossil fuel companies, and Americans ought to be disgusted and outraged that their government has launched an assault on our health and our future,” Drupp added, pledging that his group “will not stand by and let this corrupt administration destroy these critical, lifesaving guardrails.”

Trump and Zeldin’s long-feared rollbacks could be finalized by the end of this year, according toThe Washington Post. However, legal battles are expected. Julie McNamara from the Union of Concerned Scientists’ Climate and Energy Program said Wednesday that “these actions can, should, and will be challenged in court.”

“These are astoundingly shameful proposals. It’s galling to watch the U.S. government so thoroughly debase itself as it sacrifices the public good to boost the bottom line of fossil fuel executives,” she said, highlighting the global impacts of the repeals.

McNamara warned that “there’s no meaningful path to meet U.S. climate goals without addressing carbon emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants—and there’s no meaningful path to meet global climate goals without the United States.”

Manish Bapna, president and CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council, shared some specifics: “Power plants are the largest industrial source of carbon emissions, spewing more than 1.5 billion tons of greenhouse gases annually.”

“The EPA claims this pollution is insignificant—but try telling that to the people who will experience more storms, heatwaves, hospitalizations, and asthma attacks because of this repeal,” he said. “What’s more, the EPA is trying to repeal toxic air pollution standards for the nation’s dirtiest coal plants, allowing the worst actors to keep poisoning the air.”

“Ignoring the immense harm to public health from power plant pollution is a clear violation of the law,” he concluded. “Our lawyers will be watching closely, and if the EPA finalizes a slapdash effort to repeal those rules, we’ll see them in court.”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.



