‘Trump Is in the Epstein Files,’ Charges Musk as Right-Wing Billionaire Bro Feud Goes Kaboom

Right-wing billionaire and world’s richest man dropped what he called the “really big bomb” on Thursday afternoon as the feud between he and President Donald Trump continued to escalate and the former accused the latter of being a named person in the so-called “Epstein Files,” the documents that some believe would reveal which people may have been involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking network.

Musk tweeted:

“Mark this post for the future,” Musk added. “The truth will come out.”

The fallout between Trump and Musk has escalated rapidly and quite publicly over recent days, but the tensions crescendoed Thursday with a series of charges between the two, including Musk claiming that Trump would not have won the 2024 election without his help and Trump saying the mega-billionaire—who until recently was running the president’s government-gutting agency known as the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE—had a presence that was “wearing thin” prior to his departure from the administration last month.

As of this writing, there were not enough memes on the internet to adequately catalog the reactions to Musk’s accusation.

“This is so cool,” said one social media observer to the squabble. “We’re going to live through the dumbest civil war ever.”

