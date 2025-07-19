Trump Stands Firm: No Pebble Mine









In the midst of the fishing season, Bristol Bay businesses, fishermen, and Tribes celebrate the Trump Administration’s decision to defend America’s largest wild sockeye salmon fishery from legal challenges by a foreign mining company.

(Dillingham, Alaska)—Bristol Bay, Alaska fishing communities Thursday celebrated President Trump’s decision to defend Bristol Bay in court from lawsuits brought by foreign mining companies. The Trump Administration agreed to stand by a decision to stop the toxic Pebble Mine from being built in the headwaters of two of the Bristol Bay region’s most important rivers. This comes as the $2.2 billion salmon fishery is underway in Bristol Bay.

Tim Bristol, SalmonState Executive Director, said: “We thank President Trump for defending this one of a kind natural resource from short term exploitation by foreign controlled interests. Bristol Bay’s world class salmon runs generate upwards of $2.2 billion in economic activity, are a vital source of clean, nutritious food, and represent one of the great hunting and angling destinations on the planet. Simply put, Bristol Bay is the biggest and the best and it’s clear the President knows this based on his wise decision today.”

Nels Ure, Deputy Director of Commercial Fishermen for Bristol Bay echoed: “As the fishing season hits its peak production and thousands of fishermen and industry members work to bring wild salmon to markets across the country, we’re grateful that President Trump recognizes Bristol Bay as a regenerative economy and pillar of domestic seafood production. This announcement affirms what generations of Bristol Bay fishermen, Tribes, and residents have fought for: the right to a future built on clean water, wild salmon, and strong communities. We thank President Trump for recognizing that Bristol Bay’s fishery is more than an economy—it’s a way of life and livelihood that sustains thousands of American families every year.”

In November 2020, the Trump Administration denied Pebble Mine a key permit, after two years of exhaustive study by multiple federal agencies. The Environmental Protection Agency subsequently determined that the Pebble Mine site was unfit for toxic waste storage. Both of those decisions are being challenged in court by Northern Dynasty, a Canadian company that’s behind the Pebble project.

Trump’s decision is supported by sound science and backed by strong public opinion – 63% of Alaskans are against mining in Bristol Bay. More than 4 million public comments have been submitted by Americans in support of Bristol Bay protections, since they were first proposed more than a decade ago.

Brian Kraft, owner and operator of Alaska Sportsmans and Bristol Bay Lodges, said: “As a business owner who depends on Bristol Bay’s incredible fishery for his livelihood, I want to give President Trump my heartfelt thanks for upholding protections for one of America’s most incredible and valuable natural landscapes. It’s clear President Trump recognizes that the Bristol Bay salmon runs are the envy of the world: the pinnacle of sportfishing for anglers, a massive job producer and a key piece of our natural heritage that makes America Great. Today’s announcement took courage, leadership, and vision. We are extremely grateful.”

Wild Salmon Center CEO Guido Rahr said: “President Trump stands with Alaskan fishermen and with fishing communities nationwide today. We applaud this decision to protect America’s greatest salmon stronghold, a place that supports tens of thousands of American fishing jobs and is revered by sportsmen and women across the nation. We need to take care of our wild places and public lands heritage, for us and for future generations. President Trump has shown major leadership on this issue today.”

Bristol Bay is the most prolific salmon run on Earth, averaging 40 million returning sockeye salmon every year. It supports 15,000 fishing jobs and another 7,000 sport fishing and hunting jobs annually.

Over the years, the strength of the Bristol Bay ecosystem and its fishing economy have led a succession of prominent Alaska leaders, from the late Senator Ted Stevens to current Senator Dan Sullivan, to speak out against the mine.

With the U.S. Justice Department and Bristol Bay communities and organizations united behind these policy decisions to defend Bristol Bay, the case now proceeds in federal court.

