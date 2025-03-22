Trump’s Billionaire Commerce Secretary: Only ‘Fraudsters’ Will Complain If Social Security Checks Don’t Arrive

One group noted who would actually complain: “Someone who depends on Social Security to buy groceries. Someone who depends on Social Security to pay rent. Someone who depends on Social Security to survive.”



As U.S. President Donald Trump’s temporary leader of the Social Security Administration threatened to shut down the agency over an unfavorable court ruling on Friday, the billionaire commerce secretary came under fire for suggesting that only “fraudsters” will complain if they don’t get their earned benefits.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick appeared on All-In—a podcast hosted by “four billionaire besties”—on Thursday. A brief clip of his interview, which lasted an hour and 45 minutes, made the rounds on social media Friday.

Lutnick told two of the hosts that if the SSA didn’t send out checks this month, his 94-year-old mother-in-law “wouldn’t call and complain,” but “a fraudster always makes the loudest noise, screaming, yelling, and complaining.”

BREAKING: In a shocking moment, Trump Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick says his 94-year old mother-in-law wouldn’t complain if her Social Security check didn’t arrive, and only loud “fraudsters” would complain about it. This is vile.pic.twitter.com/JSmgUZncM4 — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) March 21, 2025

Critics were quick to point out Lutnick’s wealth. As More Perfect Unionposted, “His net worth is estimated at $2 billion.”

Richard Phillips, pensions and tax policy director for U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Ranking Member Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), called the commerce secretary’s comments “shameful.”

“Nearly 40% of seniors rely on Social Security for a majority of their income and nearly 1 in 7 rely on it for more than 90% of their income,” according to Phillips. “These people would call due to missing checks because their very survival depends on it.”

The watchdog group Public Citizen similarly pushed back on social media, saying: “You know who actually makes the loudest noise? Someone who depends on Social Security to buy groceries. Someone who depends on Social Security to pay rent. Someone who depends on Social Security to survive. But billionaires like Howard Lutnick don’t care about those people.”

Groundwork Collaborative chief of policy and advocacy Alex Jacquez said in a statement that “the Trump administration just told seniors that they should shut up and sit down if they don’t receive their Social Security checks on time. The real ‘fraudsters’ are Trump’s out-of-touch billionaire donors and advisers denying seniors their hard-earned benefits to pay for their next tax giveaway.”

Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, a union for federal workers, also tied Lutnick’s remarks to Republican tax ambitions—as well as a broader attack on the federal bureaucracy by Trump and the de facto leader of his Department of Government Efficiency( DOGE), billionaire Elon Musk.

“First, Elon called Social Security a ‘Ponzi scheme’ and said we need to eliminate it,” Kelley said. “Then DOGE started trying to cut SSA staff. Now Lutnick says ‘don’t complain’ when the payments stop. They are taking money from working-class people in order to give it to their rich friends.”

As Common Dreams reported earlier Friday, acting Social Security Administration Commissioner Leland Dudek is threatening to shut down the agency in response to a federal judge’s Thursday order blocking DOGE’s SSA “data grab.” The Washington Post later revealed that the official “is consulting with agency lawyers and the Justice Department” about the possible shutdown.

Some political observers see the Republican administration’s attacks on the SSA—and the rest of the federal government—as a major opportunity for the Democratic Party, which has minorities in both chambers of Congress.

“If Dems have any strategic mojo left, they will clip this and play it on a nonstop television ad loop in the two Florida districts holding special congressional elections,” Helaine Olen of the American Economic Liberties Project said about the Lutnick interview. “Seniors will rightly whine when their checks don’t show up.”

Already, some seniors have publicly shared stories of benefits incorrectly shut off since Trump took office, and some congressional Democrats are taking aim at his administration. Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.), a longtime SSA defender who has framed the DOGE assault as a push toward privatization, posted the commerce secretary’s video on social media.

“Trump and Musk’s cuts to the Social Security Administration could lead to the delay, denial, and disruption of your EARNED BENEFITS,” Larson said Friday. “For 40% of our seniors, Social Security is the only income they have. They can’t just wait for their next check.”

Also responding to the clip, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said, “They are getting ready to destroy Social Security. Because the billionaires don’t need it. Prepping the ground here by shaming people who dare complain if their Social Security check disappears.”

The Social Security comments aren’t the only reason the commerce secretary is facing intense criticism this week. On Wednesday, he told viewers of Fox News‘ “Jesse Watters Primetime” to buy stock in Musk’s electric vehicle maker, Tesla. One watchdog leader noted that Lutnick “conveniently forgot to mention his family business empire holds nearly $840 million in the company.”

The nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center on Friday filed a complaint with the Office of Government Ethics and an ethics official at the U.S. Department of Commerce, urging them to investigate Lutnick’s comments about Tesla stock—which has been crashing due to protests of the company resulting from Musk’s work for the Trump administration.

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.



