Two Arrested Following SWAT Barricade Incident Wednesday Night

Alaska Native News on Aug 13, 2020.

Anchorage police report that two persons were taken into custody following a barricade incident that resulted from a warrant service carried out by APD late on Wednesday night.

Police attempted to carry out a warrant service on 28-year-old Val Tapusoa for a felony warrant at just after 11 pm on Wednesday night but instead of giving himself up, barricaded himself in his residence on the 6000-block of 22nd Avenue with one other person.

SWAT was called in after Tapusoa refused commands to exit the residence. APD advised nearby residents to remain inside their homes and asked motorists and pedestrians to seek alternate routes around the area affected by the standoff.

By 4 am APD reported that the standoff situation was over and two arrests were made. In addition to the warrant connected to two cases, Tapusoa was also charged with hindering. A second individual, 25-year-old Matavale Vevesi Jr, was also arrested for Hindering and Resisting.

