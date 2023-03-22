Two Arrested in Early Morning Anchorage Carjacking Tuesday





Anchorage police responded to a carjacking report at 1:30 am on Tuesday morning on the 5600-block of DeBarr Road.

The initial investigation found that the victim, an adult male, had pulled over in a business parking lot on DeBarr to re-arrange items in his rental vehicle a blue 2022 Nissan Rogue when a 1993 Chevy Suburban pulled alongside.

An occupant in the Chevy asked the victim if he needed help to which the man said no. Another suspect in the Chevy, later identified as 22-year-old Saimone P. C. Mafi, got out of the Chevy and pointed a gun at the victim and the victim backed off. Mafi climbed into the rental car and drove off. The other suspect in the Chevy also drove off.

3o minutes after the APD response, officers observed the Chevy Suburban driving near DeBarr and Boniface and followed the suspect vehicle while awaiting backup. When the Chevy approached Miley Drive and Nunaka Drive, the Chevy ran a stop light and collided with a patrol vehicle.

Both suspects jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot and police gave chase. An officer caught the first suspect, 23-year-old Kerisiano I. K. Isaako, and took him into custody on Miley Drive. The second suspect, Mafi was tackled by another officer and handcuffed. Mafi requested to be seen by a medic. Medics responded and evaluated Mafi. Both suspects were taken to the department for questioning after which they were remanded to the Anchorage Jail.

Mafi was charged with Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, Misconduct Involving a Weapon III – Felon in Possession, and Robbery I. Isaako was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Assault III, and Fail to Stop. He was also cited for Driving on a Revoked License and Failure to Obey Stop Sign.

A little over an hour later, the rental vehicle was spotted running a red light at Arctic Boulevard and 36th. The officer activated his lights and siren and gave chase but soon disengaged from pursuit because of the suspect’s dangerous driving behavior.

The unoccupied rental vehicle would later be located abandoned at East 46th Court and Juneau Street. A K9 track was initiated but was ultimately unable to locate the suspect.

The Chevy and the patrol vehicle it crashed into were disabled and had to be towed from the scene.



