Two Arrested in Month-Long Palmer Burglary Investigation

Alaska Native News on May 27, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers made two arrests in a recent Palmer-area burglary investigation, they revealed Wednesday.

On April 10th, ASTn opened an investigation following a report of a burglary on Monte Carlo Lane in Palmer. The preliminary investigation found that the home had been recently burglarized and a number of firearms had been stolen.

The investigation developed leads and suspects and on May 20th, at 8:22 pm, the Palmer Criminal Suppression Unit contacted 32-year-old James Fowner of Wasilla off of Grantham Road and he was placed under arrest on charges of Burglary II x2, Theft II x5, Theft III and Misconduct Involving Weapons III x2. He was jailed at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.

As the investigation continued, at 6 pm on Tuesday, the Criminal Suppression Unit contacted 42-year-old Denny Lively during a traffic stop and arrested him on charges of Burglary II x2, Theft II x5, Theft IIIand Misconduct Involving a Weapon III x2. He was jailed at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility to await arraignment as well.





