Two Arrested, Victim Medevaced in Quinhagak

Alaska Native News Nov 6, 2018.

An assault victim was medevaced from the community of Quihagak to the hospital in Bethel on Sunday following a serious alcohol-fuel altercation in that small southwest Alaska community, troopers reported.

Troopers were notified of the assault in Quinhagak at 8:10 pm on Sunday and responded to the community to find that 31-year-old Derick Johnson and 29-year-old Dwayne Johnson had assaulted their victim.

The short investigation resulted in the two Johnsons being arrested, Derick was charged with Assault II and two counts of Assault III, while Dwayne was charged with Assault II, III, and IV.

Troopers report that alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Both men were transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on their charges.





