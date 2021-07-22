Two in Naknek Killed in Wednesday Morning Hit-and-Run







The Bristol Bay Borough Police Department stated that they suspect alcohol was involved in a fatal hit and run in Naknek that took the lives of two just after 4 am on Wednesday morning.

Police arrived at the scene at approximately 4:30 am to find that Timothy Zacharias Jacob, 43, of Napaskiak had been killed instantly after being hit by a hit and run driver. The second victim, Vincent Dean Martin, 33, of Anchorage, died as preparations to medevac him were being carried out.

The Borough police initiated an investigation and would soon locate the vehicle, driver, and passengers. They report that the contacts were cooperating with police. No charges have been filed as yet.





