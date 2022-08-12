Two Injured in Ketchikan Motorcycle/Tour Bus Collision Thursday





Ketchikan-based Alaska State Troopers responded to a serious crash between a motorcycle and a tour bus on Thursday morning.

Troopers arrived at the crash scene at 11 am on Thursday morning to find that the motorcycle driver and one passenger of the tour bus were suffering from injuries. The tour bus passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the motorcycle driver suffered very serious injuries.

The preliminary investigation at the scene found that the driver of the motorcycle slammed into the passenger section of a full tour bus near George Inlet Lodge.

The impact of the crash caused the motorcycle to burst into flames. The fire was extinguished by persons nearby.



