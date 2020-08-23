Two Kalskag Boaters Die on Kuskokwim River

Alaska Native News on Aug 23, 2020.

A search by members of the communities of Aniak and Kalskag located the remains of two boaters on the Kuskokwim River after they overturned on Friday, troopers divulged on Saturday afternoon.

A caller reported the boating incident after they were flagged down by a survivor of the accident on Friday morning. The survivor, Nick Levi reported that the boat had two other members from the southwest community of Kalskag when it overturned. Those victims were identified as Glenn and Nastasia Kameroff.

Community members from Kalskag and Aniak initiated a search and located the remains of the two. Their remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

Troopers say that no foul play is suspected in the incident.





