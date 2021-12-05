Two Killed in Thursday Parks Highway Crash





Alaska State Troopers revealed on Friday that they had opened an investigation into a fatal collision that occurred on the Parks Highway on Thursday where two people perished.

Troopers report that they received a notification of a head-on collision between a Ford Mustang and a GMC Yukon on the Parks Highway. According to the report, a 2002 Ford Mustang, driven by Jesse Kataiaroak, age 55 of Fairbanks, with his passenger, Donna Tremblay, age 44, was traveling northbound on the highway when the vehicle lost traction and crossed the centerline.

Their vehicle impacted a southbound GMC Yukon driven by 39-year-old Joshua Ingman, also of Fairbanks. Both Katairoak and his passenger Tremblay, were killed in the collsion.

Their next of kin were notified and the investigation continues.



