Two Nome-Bound Travelers Jailed, One for Drugs, Another for Extraditable Warrant

After receiving a tip from Nome-based AST, the State-Wide Drug Enforcement Unit’s Anchorage Airport Interdiction Team (AAIT) made contact with two Nome-bound travelers troopers said were suspected of transporting drugs to that city on Thursday.

AST said on Monday that after that contact with 33-year-old Frederick Larsen and 29-year-old Kaitlyn Priester, both of Nome, at the Anchorage International Airport, they found that Priester was carrying a quantity of methamphetamine and heroin internally. Priester was found to have 43 grams of meth and 19.6 grams of heroin concealed in her body.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $62,000.







Further investigation of Larsen would find that he was the subject of an extraditable warrant out of Missouri.

Both Larsen and Priester were transported to the Anchorage Jail where Priester was remanded on charges of Misconduct Involving a CFontrolled Substance II and III. Larsen was jailed on the warrant to await extradition.

Both were held without bail.