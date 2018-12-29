Two Vehicles go up in Flames at Wasilla’s Hollywood and Vine Crash

Alaska Native News Dec 29, 2018.

A serious late-night crash resulted in both drivers and a juvenile being removed from the vehicles and being transported to the Mat-Su Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries, Alaska State Troopers reported on Saturday morning.

Alaska State Troopers responded to the fiery crash at the intersection of Hollywood and Vine in Wasilla at 10:39 pm on Friday night and opened an investigation, AST reported.

That investigation revealed that Matthew Dolcheck, driving a 2007 Chevy Silverado, was traveling on Vine and made a left-hand turn onto Hollywood, failing to yield to a 2002 Ford Escape being driven by Courtney Parry and crashed headlong into her.

The Escape burst into flames upon impact and subsequently, the fire spread to the Silverado and soon both vehicles were aflame.







Witnesses at the scene successfully pulled both drivers and a juvenile passenger from the burning vehicles.

Troopers say that both vehicles were deemed a total loss and were towed from the scene.

Dolechek was cited at the scene for “Failing to Yield” before making the left-hand turn.