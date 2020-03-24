Two Women Jailed Following Collision and Rollover on the New Seward Highway Sunday

Alaska Native News on Mar 24, 2020.

Anchorage police say that two women were arrested following a two-vehicle collision involving a rollover in the area of the New Seward Highway and East Dimond Boulevard on Sunday night.

Officers arrived on the scene following the reporting of the accident to find that a commercial vehicle and a red 2008 Kia van had been involved in a collision in the northbound lanes and the Kia had after veered off into the meridian and rolled over onto the southbound lane of the highway. The investigation at the scene determined that the Kia had drifted into the middle lane from the lefthand lane of travel and hit the left front quarter of the commercial vehicle before drifting and rolling over.

When police had arrived at the scene, the driver of the commercial vehicle had pulled over and awaited the police. The Anchorage Fire Department was already at the accident site when police arrived and actively getting the two women and a child from the van. The driver of the van, 33-year-old Jessica O. Smith was unconscious but breathing but regained consciousness when being removed. Personnel reported the odor of alcohol when the driver was being removed.

A second female, 30-year-old Gloria M. Peterson was in the front passenger seat holding her young child.

Smith, when released from the hospital was transported to the Anchorage Jail and provided a breath sample that indicated that she was under the influence of alcohol. A search warrant was issued and a blood draw was also taken. Smith was remanded on charges of Assault III, Operating under the Influence, Reckless Endangerment, and Violate Conditions of Release.

A breathalyzer was also administered to Peterson. The test indicated a blood alcohol level over three times the limit. Once released from the hospital, she was also remanded to the Anchorage Jail. She was charged with Child Neglect, Reckless Endangerment, and Violate Conditions of Release. It was determined that the child had not been properly restrained as required by law.

Peterson was unable to give names or contact information so that the child could be turned over to a family member and so, the child was turned over to the Office of Children’s Services.

The driver of the commercial vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

Witnesses at the scene said the van was traveling at a high rate of speed just prior to the collision.