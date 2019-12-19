Tyonek Man with Warrants Attempts to Barricade against Troopers, is Tazed and Taken into Custody

Alaska Native News on Dec 19, 2019.

On Wednesday, Soldotna AST K-9 Team, a Trooper from the AST Aircraft Section, and a Wildlife Trooper traveled to Tyonek on the western shore of Cook Inlet in an attempt to contact a Tyonek resident wanted on several no-bail arrest warrants on original charges of assault and failure to appear.

When troopers attempted contact, 41-year-old Joseph M. Standifer, he initially tried to barricade himself inside a residence, but, he would later come to the door. But, the suspect “continued to be non-compliant and resisted arrest,” troopers reported. It wasn’t until Standifer was taken down by “a successful taser deployment,” that he was taken into custody, according to the AST report.

Following his arrest, Helo-3 transported Standifer to Soldotna. He was then taken to Kenai, where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on the warrants.

Standifer also received additional charges as a result of his conduct on Wednesday. He was further charged with Assault III and IV, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.