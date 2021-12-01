U.S. Army Alaska Soldier dies in Anchorage





HEADQUARTERS, U.S. ARMY ALASKA, JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – A U.S. Army Alaska soldier was found dead in his vehicle in Anchorage Sunday, Nov. 28.

The cause of death is under investigation by the Anchorage Police Department and the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID). Foul play is not suspected.

Sgt. Miles Jordan Tarron, 30, was an Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction specialist with the 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

Tarron, from Indianola, Oklahoma, joined the Army in October 2016 and trained at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina, before reporting to Alaska in March 2021.

“Sgt. Tarron was more than just a disciplined paratrooper,” said Lt. Col. Justin Pritchard, 6th BEB commander. “He was also a dedicated husband, father and friend whose infectious smile and light-hearted demeanor made all those around him feel welcomed.”

Tarron deployed to Afghanistan from September 2017 to March 2018, and to Kuwait from January to May 2020 while stationed at Fort Bragg.

His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with “C” device, the Army Commendation Medal, two awards of the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Parachutist Badge and the Combat Action Badge.

